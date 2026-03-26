Ville Husso News: Between pipes on road
Husso will tend the twine on the road versus the Flames on Thursday, Alyson Lozoff on Turner Sports reports.
Husso has appeared in just four of the Ducks' 15 games coming out of the Olympic break, going 2-2-0 with a 2.81 GAA. If Anaheim can open up a lead in the Pacific, it might decide to utilize Husso more down the stretch in order to keep Lukas Dostal fresh for a postseason run.
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