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Ville Husso News: Comes away with overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Husso stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Husso didn't have a lead to protect at any point in regulation. Mikael Granlund twice answered Flames goals, and he scored at 4:59 of overtime to secure the win. Husso is up to 9-7-1 with a 3.06 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 17 appearances this season. If he can secure one more victory this season, he'll get to double digits for the first time since 2022-23 with the Red Wings. Lukas Dostal is likely to get the nod Saturday in Edmonton.

Ville Husso
Anaheim Ducks
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