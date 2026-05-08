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Ville Husso News: Draws in for relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Husso stopped 17 of 19 shots in relief of Lukas Dostal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Husso played the final two periods and gave up the last two goals of Mitch Marner's hat trick. The Golden Knights also had an empty-netter in the third. Husso has stopped 27 of 30 shots over two relief appearances this postseason. After the game, head coach Joel Quenneville didn't commit to a starting goalie for Sunday's Game 4, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports, so it's possible Husso could get a start. In any case, it appears Dostal is on a short leash, which could lead to a switch in the crease if Game 4 goes poorly for the Ducks.

Ville Husso
Anaheim Ducks
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