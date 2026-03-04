Ville Husso News: Excellent in win

Husso stopped 42 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Husso was able to pick up his first win since Jan. 17, though this was just his second start in the Ducks' last 13 games since Lukas Dostal continues to handle a heavy workload. The 31-year-old Husso has done a fair job when tasked with the crease, going 7-5-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 13 appearances. The Finnish netminder isn't likely to get a lot of playing time for the remainder of the campaign, but he can be a decent matchup-based streaming option. Look for Lukas Dostal to be back between the pipes Friday versus the Canadiens.