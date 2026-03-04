Ville Husso headshot

Ville Husso News: Excellent in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Husso stopped 42 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Husso was able to pick up his first win since Jan. 17, though this was just his second start in the Ducks' last 13 games since Lukas Dostal continues to handle a heavy workload. The 31-year-old Husso has done a fair job when tasked with the crease, going 7-5-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 13 appearances. The Finnish netminder isn't likely to get a lot of playing time for the remainder of the campaign, but he can be a decent matchup-based streaming option. Look for Lukas Dostal to be back between the pipes Friday versus the Canadiens.

Ville Husso
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
30 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
34 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
37 days ago