Ville Husso News: Extends losing streak

Husso stopped 23 of 25 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Husso has been forced to step into a starting role with Cam Talbot (lower body) sidelined, and the results haven't been encouraging. The 29-year-old Finnish netminder has yet to win a start this season and has dropped the four straight appearances he's made since Dec. 1, going 0-2-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .909 save percentage in that span.