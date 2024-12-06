Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ville Husso headshot

Ville Husso News: Extends winless streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Husso stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Husso has started in five of the nine games he's been available for this season, but the results haven't been encouraging. He's gone 0-3-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .877 save percentage in his five outings, so the early returns aren't positive. Perhaps the lone positive aspect is that he's posted a save percentage above .900 in his last two starts, but even in that scenario, he's far from being a reliable fantasy alternative.

Ville Husso
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now