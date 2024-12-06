Ville Husso News: Extends winless streak

Husso stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Husso has started in five of the nine games he's been available for this season, but the results haven't been encouraging. He's gone 0-3-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .877 save percentage in his five outings, so the early returns aren't positive. Perhaps the lone positive aspect is that he's posted a save percentage above .900 in his last two starts, but even in that scenario, he's far from being a reliable fantasy alternative.