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Ville Husso News: Facing Buffalo on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Husso will patrol the home blue paint against the Sabres on Sunday, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Husso has posted a .943 save percentage and a 2.06 GAA over three appearances in March, but he has gone 1-2-0 in those outings. The Sabres are on the second half of a back-to-back, while the Ducks last played Friday. Buffalo has netted 13 goals during its active four-game winning streak.

Ville Husso
Anaheim Ducks
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