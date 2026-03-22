Ville Husso News: Facing Buffalo on Sunday

Husso will patrol the home blue paint against the Sabres on Sunday, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Husso has posted a .943 save percentage and a 2.06 GAA over three appearances in March, but he has gone 1-2-0 in those outings. The Sabres are on the second half of a back-to-back, while the Ducks last played Friday. Buffalo has netted 13 goals during its active four-game winning streak.