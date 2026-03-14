Ville Husso News: Facing Senators

Husso will be between the visiting pipes in Ottawa on Saturday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Husso is 7-6-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 14 appearances this season. He has seen action in six of the last 27 games for the Ducks as Lukas Dostal is firmly entrenched as the No. 1 goaltender. The Senators are generating 3.33 goals per game in 2025-26, ninth in the league.