Ville Husso News: Facing St. Louis

Husso will be between the home pipes against the Blues on Sunday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Husso turned in an excellent performance in a rare start Wednesday against the Islanders, stopping 42 of 43 shots in a 5-1 win. The Finnish netminder is 7-5-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 13 outings this season. The Blues sit toward the bottom of the NHL's standings, but they have been much better since getting Robert Thomas back in the lineup, winning three straight road games in Minnesota, Seattle and San Jose.