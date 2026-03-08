Ville Husso News: Facing St. Louis
Husso will be between the home pipes against the Blues on Sunday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Husso turned in an excellent performance in a rare start Wednesday against the Islanders, stopping 42 of 43 shots in a 5-1 win. The Finnish netminder is 7-5-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 13 outings this season. The Blues sit toward the bottom of the NHL's standings, but they have been much better since getting Robert Thomas back in the lineup, winning three straight road games in Minnesota, Seattle and San Jose.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 44 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 44 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!14 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More