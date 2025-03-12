Ville Husso News: Facing Utah

Husso will guard the road goal versus Utah on Wednesday.

Husso went 1-5-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .866 save percentage over nine appearances with the Red Wings earlier this season. He was traded to the Ducks in February and has bounced between the NHL and AHL a few times lately due to injury concerns for John Gibson (lower body). The 30-year-old Husso will now make his team debut in a somewhat tough matchup, as Utah will try to bolster its standing in the playoff race.