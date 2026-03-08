Ville Husso News: Gets no help in loss
Husso allowed three goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Blues. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Husso didn't get any help from the Ducks' offense, which had a rare off game. The 31-year-old netminder continues to see limited playing time -- this was just his fifth appearances since the start of January. He's at a 7-6-1 record with a 3.08 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 14 appearances. Lukas Dostal is likely to be back between the pipes for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg to begin the Ducks' road trip.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 44 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 44 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!14 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More