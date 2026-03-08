Ville Husso headshot

Ville Husso News: Gets no help in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Husso allowed three goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Blues. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Husso didn't get any help from the Ducks' offense, which had a rare off game. The 31-year-old netminder continues to see limited playing time -- this was just his fifth appearances since the start of January. He's at a 7-6-1 record with a 3.08 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 14 appearances. Lukas Dostal is likely to be back between the pipes for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg to begin the Ducks' road trip.

Ville Husso
Anaheim Ducks
