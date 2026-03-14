Ville Husso News: Gets no help in Ottawa
Husso made 27 saves in a 2-0 road loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
Husso is 2-3-0 in his last five games and 7-7-1 with a 3.01 GAA and .898 save percentage in 14 starts (15 appearances) this season. He became the Ducks' number two man when Petr Mrazek underwent season-ending hip surgery in February. Husso is a match-up option. The Ducks will roll the hottest hand as they push to secure a playoff berth. The team is currently sitting first in the Pacific.
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