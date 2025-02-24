Fantasy Hockey
Ville Husso headshot

Ville Husso News: Heading west

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 4:27pm

Husso was acquired by the Ducks from the Red Wings on Monday in exchange for future considerations.

Husso had been playing in the AHL since being assigned to Grand Rapids on Jan. 18. In nine appearances with Detroit this season, the Finnish netminder posted a 1-5-2 record, .866 save percentage and 3.69 GAA. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that John Gibson (upper body) won't be sidelined for much longer, so Husso will most likely remain in the minors with AHL San Diego. The 30-year-old Husso will be an unrestricted free agent come July.

Ville Husso
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
