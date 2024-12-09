Fantasy Hockey
Ville Husso headshot

Ville Husso News: In goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 10:26am

Husso will get the starting nod on the road versus the Sabres on Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Husso still hasn't secured a win this season, going 0-4-2 with a 3.39 GAA in six outings. Still, with Cam Talbot (lower body) and Alex Lyon (lower body) both sidelined, the Red Wings don't have much choice but to continue rolling with Husso in the crease -- unless they want to give Sebastian Cossa his first NHL start.

