Ville Husso News: Makes relief appearance
Husso stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief of Lukas Dostal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.
Husso made his first playoff appearance since 2022, when he went 2-5 with a 3.67 GAA and an .890 save percentage over seven games for the Blues. The 31-year-old was brought in to spark the Ducks after a sluggish start to this contest. Husso isn't likely to see much additional playing time this postseason as long as Dostal stays healthy. Expect Husso to be back in the backup role for Game 6 in Anaheim on Thursday.
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