Ville Husso News: Makes relief appearance Sunday

Husso allowed three goals on 18 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Husso was forced into action after Cam Talbot exited the game with a lower-body injury. Husso could be Detroit's de facto No. 1 netminder in the short term if Talbot is sidelined for an extended period of time, and Alex Lyon (lower body) has already been ruled out for the team's upcoming two-game road trip. Husso has an 0-2-1 record, .818 save percentage and 4.90 GAA through three appearances this season.