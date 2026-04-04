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Ville Husso News: Poor showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Husso stopped 15 of 19 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flames. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

A three-goal second period for the Flames was the difference. Husso didn't do well despite facing a low shot volume. He's allowed 16 goals on 102 shots over his last four games, going a surprising 2-1-1 in that span. Husso is down to 9-8-2 with a 3.21 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 19 appearances. The Ducks haven't gotten great work out of Lukas Dostal lately, but they may need to ride with their No. 1 for the week ahead, which features no back-to-back sets. The Ducks' next game is Tuesday versus the Predators.

Ville Husso
Anaheim Ducks
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