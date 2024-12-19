Ville Husso News: Returns to AHL

Husso was sent to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Cam Talbot hasn't returned from his lower-body injury, but Husso's demotion suggests Talbot might be an option for the Red Wings' upcoming back-to-back set against Montreal on Friday and Saturday. Husso has a 1-4-2 record, 3.46 GAA and .877 save percentage in eight appearances with Detroit in 2024-25. He's been far better with Grand Rapids, posting a 1.58 GAA and a .944 save percentage in five outings.