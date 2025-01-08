Fantasy Hockey
Ville Husso headshot

Ville Husso News: Rises to NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Husso was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday under emergency conditions.

Husso's promotion comes after Alex Lyon (upper body) sustained an injury in Tuesday's game versus the Senators. Cam Talbot will likely take on a starting role while Lyon is out -- the Red Wings don't have a back-to-back within the next week, so Husso may not get a start if Lyon's injury only causes a brief absence.

Ville Husso
Detroit Red Wings
