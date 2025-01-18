Ville Husso News: Sent back down

Husso was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Alex Lyon (upper body) suited up and made a relief appearance in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning, which was enough to prove his health in a return from an upper-body injury. That will also lead to Husso being sent packing back to the AHL. Husso allowed five goals on 23 shots against the Sharks in his lone appearance during this NHL stint.