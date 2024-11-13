Ville Husso News: Sent down Wednesday
Husso was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
This move suggests Alex Lyon (lower body) will be cleared to at least serve as the backup for Friday's game in Anaheim. Husso made one appearance during this stint in the NHL, allowing three goals on 23 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Rangers last Saturday. Lyon and Cam Talbot will be the Red Wings' NHL goaltending duo moving forward.
