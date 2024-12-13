Ville Husso News: Set to start against Toronto

Husso will serve as the starting goaltender for Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The Red Wings are dealing with several injuries among their goaltenders, as Alex Lyon (lower body) remains on injured reserve, while Cam Talbot exited Friday's practice session due to a lower-body injury and won't be available Saturday. As a result, Husso will tend the twine at home Saturday, while Detroit will need to call up another netminder to serve as a backup. It's not yet clear whether Talbot will be sidelined beyond Saturday, but the Red Wings hope that Lyon will be able to return at home against the Flyers on Wednesday.