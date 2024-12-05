Ville Husso News: Starting against Senators

Husso will defend the visiting crease in Ottawa on Thursday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Husso will make his third straight appearance after replacing the injured Cam Talbot (lower body) against Vancouver on Dec. 1. Husso is still looking for his first win of the season, as he is 0-2-2 with a 4.22 GAA and an .856 save percentage in four NHL games this season. The Senators have found the back of the net 75 times in 24 games (3.13 goals per game).