Husso made his first start of the season for the Ducks on Friday and turned aside 23 of 27 shots (.852 save percentage) en route to a win in overtime. He entered Sunday's loss to Chicago in relief after Petr Mrazek (lower body) exited the game, and Husso was charged with a loss after allowing a goal on the only shot he faced. Mrazek won't be available in the second half of the back-to-back set, while Lukas Dostal (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. As a result, Husso will draw the start in St. Louis, while Vyacheslav Buteyets will serve as the backup.