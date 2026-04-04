Ville Husso News: Starting versus Flames
Husso will protect the home goal versus the Flames on Saturday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Husso is set to start the second half of a back-to-back set after Lukas Dostal was in the crease for Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blues. Husso has allowed 12 goals over his last three games, but he's earned a 2-0-1 record in that span. The 31-year-old has a favorable matchup on hand, though the Ducks will need to snap out of their recent struggles to give him sufficient support.
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