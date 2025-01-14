Ville Husso News: Starting versus San Jose

Husso will be in goal at home Tuesday versus the Sharks, according to Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Husso was brought up from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday on an emergency basis due to Alex Lyon dealing with an upper-body injury. Husso hasn't made a start with the Wings since Dec. 14. The Finnish netminder has struggled in 2024-25, owning a 1-4-2 record, .877 save percentage and 3.47 GAA. The Sharks sit 30th in the NHL with 2.53 goals per game.