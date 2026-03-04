Ville Husso headshot

Ville Husso News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Husso will protect the home goal versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Husso will play for the first time since Jan. 26. The 31-year-old netminder is the Ducks' No. 2 now after Petr Mrazek (hip) underwent season-ending surgery during the Olympic break. Husso is 6-5-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 12 NHL games this season, so he'll be an option in fantasy only when he draws a good matchup.

Ville Husso
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
30 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
34 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
37 days ago