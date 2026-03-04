Ville Husso News: Starting Wednesday
Husso will protect the home goal versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Husso will play for the first time since Jan. 26. The 31-year-old netminder is the Ducks' No. 2 now after Petr Mrazek (hip) underwent season-ending surgery during the Olympic break. Husso is 6-5-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 12 NHL games this season, so he'll be an option in fantasy only when he draws a good matchup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!10 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips30 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 2934 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 2637 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More