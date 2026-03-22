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Ville Husso News: Wins high-scoring battle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Husso stopped 24 of 29 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

Husso got a rare start outside of a back-to-back situation. He didn't play all that well, but it was a high-scoring game, and the Ducks were able to get the win in the end. The 31-year-old netminder is up to 8-7-1 with a 3.14 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. Expect Lukas Dostal to be back between the pipes Tuesday in Vancouver to start a three-game road trip.

Ville Husso
Anaheim Ducks
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