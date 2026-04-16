Ville Husso News: Wins season finale
Husso made 17 saves in a 5-4 win over the Predators on Thursday.
Husso finished the regular season with a 10-8-2 record, 3.25 GAA and .884 save percentage in 19 starts. Barring a twist of fate, Husso will warm the end of the bench as Lukas Dostal leads the Ducks' first postseason charge since 2018.
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