Ville Husso headshot

Ville Husso News: Wins season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Husso made 17 saves in a 5-4 win over the Predators on Thursday.

Husso finished the regular season with a 10-8-2 record, 3.25 GAA and .884 save percentage in 19 starts. Barring a twist of fate, Husso will warm the end of the bench as Lukas Dostal leads the Ducks' first postseason charge since 2018.

Ville Husso
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ville Husso See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
18 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
27 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
35 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
39 days ago