Ville Koivunen headshot

Ville Koivunen News: Collects three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Koivunen scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-1 win over Bridgeport on Friday.

Koivunen came back to the AHL after the end of Pittsburgh's regular season. He's earned 39 points across 33 appearances for the Baby Pens. The Finnish forward will get to play regularly throughout the AHL postseason rather than filling a depth role during the NHL playoffs.

Ville Koivunen
Pittsburgh Penguins
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