Ville Koivunen News: Generates power-play helper

Koivunen notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Koivunen has two helpers over four NHL contests, and this was his first career power-play point. The 21-year-old is getting a look on the second line and first power-play unit late in the season as the Penguins evaluate some prospects. He's a streaming option in fantasy for those in need of points and shots, but there are likely to be more established options on the wire in redraft formats. Keep an eye on Koivunen in training camp for next season, as he seems poised to make the full-time NHL leap soon.