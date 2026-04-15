Ville Koivunen News: Sent down Wednesday

Koivunen was returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Koivunen has been struggling offensively of late, going 12 games without finding the back of the net while registering just eight shots and two helpers. Unless there is an injury, Koivunen will be hard-pressed to make his way back into the NHL lineup. In the meantime, he should see plenty of action as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton prepares for the Calder Cup Playoffs.