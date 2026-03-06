Ville Koivunen News: Set for call-up

Koivunen is being recalled ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Flyers, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Koivunen could be immediately pressed into service for the Penguins' upcoming back-to-back, depending on how long Evgeni Malkin is suspended. In his previous 27 games with Pittsburgh this year, the 22-year-old winger notched two goals and three assists, including a trio of power-play points.