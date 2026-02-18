Ville Koivunen News: Tallies twice in AHL win

Koivunen scored twice in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 7-2 win over Springfield on Wednesday.

Koivunen has four goals and six assists over his last five games. He's earned four multi-point efforts in that span. The Finnish forward is up to nine goals, 29 points and a plus-10 rating over 23 AHL appearances this season. He's also put up five points in 27 NHL contests and could be a candidate for a call-up later in the season.