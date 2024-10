Dunn (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday.

Dunn won't be eligible to return until Nov. 12 against Columbus -- the move is retroactive to Oct. 17. Cale Fleury has been recalled from AHL Coachella Valley in a corresponding move. Dunn has picked up one goal, three points, 10 shots, 10 blocks and a minus-2 rating through four contests.