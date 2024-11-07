Vince Dunn Injury: Might resume skating soon
Dunn (upper body) might start skating in the next few days, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.
Dunn isn't eligible to be activated off long-term injured reserve until Nov. 12, and coach Dan Bylsma believes there's a chance the 28-year-old forward will be ready to play by that date. Dunn has a goal and three points in four appearances in 2023-24. When he's healthy, Dunn will likely serve in a top-six capacity and feature on the first power-play unit.
