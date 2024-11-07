Fantasy Hockey
Vince Dunn Injury: Might resume skating soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 12:32pm

Dunn (upper body) might start skating in the next few days, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Dunn isn't eligible to be activated off long-term injured reserve until Nov. 12, and coach Dan Bylsma believes there's a chance the 28-year-old forward will be ready to play by that date. Dunn has a goal and three points in four appearances in 2023-24. When he's healthy, Dunn will likely serve in a top-six capacity and feature on the first power-play unit.

