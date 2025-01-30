Vince Dunn News: Assist, fight in win

Dunn notched an assist and five PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Dunn helped out on an Oliver Bjorkstrand tally in the second period and dropped the mitts with Henry Thrun later in the frame. Dunn's not an overly pugnacious player, but he's not afraid to mix it up when he sees fit. The 28-year-old blueliner has four points over his last six games, and he's at 10 goals, 13 helpers, 77 shots on net, 21 PIM, 21 hits and 40 blocked shots through 33 outings this season.