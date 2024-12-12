Vince Dunn News: Bats home goal

Dunn scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Dunn continues to bring an extra level to the Kraken's defense. He has three goals and four helpers since he returned from an upper-body injury, getting on the scoresheet in five of his last seven games. The blueliner batted home a third-period tally Thursday, which was upheld on a review to check for a high stick. Dunn is up to four goals, 10 points, 28 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 11 appearances.