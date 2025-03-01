Vince Dunn News: Dishes pair of helpers

Dunn notched two assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Dunn earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 2 by helping out on goals from Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen. Over his last nine games, Dunn has a goal and five assists. The 28-year-old defenseman is firmly in a top-pairing role and now has 28 points (eight on the power play), 94 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 41 appearances this season.