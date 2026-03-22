Vince Dunn News: Finds twine in Saturday's loss

Dunn scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Dunn had been limited to three assists over his last seven games. The 29-year-old defenseman got the Kraken on the board late in the first period, but they couldn't build much on his tally. Dunn is up to 11 goals -- his same total from each of the last two years. He's added 30 assists, 146 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-24 rating over 68 appearances in a top-pairing role.