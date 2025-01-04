Vince Dunn News: Garners assist Saturday

Dunn notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Dunn has three goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. He set up a Jaden Schwartz tally in the third period. The 28-year-old Dunn is up to 18 points, 42 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 15 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 20 appearances. He continues to handle top-four minutes and power-play time as the Kraken's most efficient scorer on the blue line.