Vince Dunn News: Nabs helper in loss

Dunn recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Dunn had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games. Before that, he racked up three goals and four assists during a four-game point streak. The Kraken's offense has been volatile at times this season, but Dunn is one of the team's steadiest contributors on offense. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to eight goals, 11 assists, 49 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 24 appearances.