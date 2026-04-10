Vince Dunn News: Provides pair of helpers

Dunn logged two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

One of Dunn's helpers came on the power play. The 29-year-old defenseman had gone eight games without a point prior to Thursday. He's up to 43 points (21 on the power play), 167 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-27 rating through 77 appearances in a top-pairing role.