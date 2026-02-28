Vince Dunn headshot

Vince Dunn News: Scores in 600th game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Dunn scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

This was Dunn's 600th career game, and he celebrated the milestone with a tally at 7:36 of the first period. He's earned four points over his last six outings. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to nine goals, 35 points, 124 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 58 appearances this season. He missed the 40-point mark by one in 2024-25, when he was limited to 62 games, but he should get back over that threshold this year if he can stay healthy down the stretch.

Vince Dunn
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
