Vince Dunn News: Scores in 600th game
Dunn scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.
This was Dunn's 600th career game, and he celebrated the milestone with a tally at 7:36 of the first period. He's earned four points over his last six outings. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to nine goals, 35 points, 124 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 58 appearances this season. He missed the 40-point mark by one in 2024-25, when he was limited to 62 games, but he should get back over that threshold this year if he can stay healthy down the stretch.
