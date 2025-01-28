Vince Dunn News: Scores in loss

Dunn scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Dunn has scored in back-to-back games and has seven points over 13 outings in January. He's also gone minus-6, and his minus-7 rating for the season is his lowest since he went minus-21 in 2021-22. The defenseman has 22 points, 68 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and 21 hits over 31 appearances this season. Dunn remains on the top pairing and first power-play unit and remains a decent middle-of-the-roster option for fantasy.