Vince Dunn News: Scores in wild win

Dunn scored a goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

The Kraken ended the second period with a flurry of offense, and Dunn made sure to keep the pressure on with a tally a minute into the third. The defenseman has two goals and four assists over five games since he returned from a long-term upper-body injury. The 28-year-old is now at three goals, nine points, 21 shots on net and 14 blocked shots over nine appearances this season. Dunn is a lock for top-four minutes and power-play time, and he should be active in all fantasy formats.