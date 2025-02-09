Vince Dunn News: Sets up game-winner

Dunn registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Dunn has two goals and four helpers over his last 10 outings. He ended up seeing a heavy workload (29:18 of ice time) after Brandon Montour (upper body) exited in the first period. Dunn is no stranger to extra minutes as a top-pairing defenseman. He's up to 25 points (eight on the power play), 87 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 37 contests overall.