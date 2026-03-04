Vince Dunn News: Two points against former team
Dunn scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
Dunn played well against his former team, but the same can't be said for many of his Kraken teammates. The defenseman has two goals and an assist over his last three outings as he continues to thrive in a top-pairing role. For the season, Dunn is up to 10 goals, 37 points, 127 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-17 rating. His scoring production has him on pace to challenge for the 50-point mark, a threshold he's reached just once in his career so far.
