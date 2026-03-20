Vincent Desharnais Injury: Considered game-time decision

Desharnais is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Flyers due to an upper-body injury, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Desharnais hasn't missed a game since mid-January, but he's dealing with an upper-body injury and will be evaluated in the hours leading up to Saturday's puck drop before the Sharks determine his status. Across 12 appearances since the Olympic break, he's recorded an assist, 23 hits, 20 PIM and 19 blocked shots while averaging 19:33 of ice time. If the 29-year-old is unable to play Saturday, John Klingberg will likely enter the lineup.