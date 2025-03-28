Vincent Desharnais Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Desharnais (upper body) is questionable for Saturday's clash against the Rangers, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Friday.
Desharnais was able to play through his upper-body injury Thursday versus Toronto, but coach Ryan Warsofsky cautioned that it's a fairly significant issue, so the 28-year-old might need to sit out Saturday. Desharnais has three assists, 45 PIM, 87 hits and 83 blocks in 51 appearances between Vancouver, Pittsburgh and San Jose in 2024-25. The Sharks might need to recall a defenseman because Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) is also questionable, while Henry Thrun (upper body) and Jan Rutta (lower body) are expected to miss the upcoming game.
